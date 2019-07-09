See Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Clash Over Looming Work Deadlines on Relatively Nat & Liv

Can Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson get on the same page?

In this clip from tonight's all-new Relatively Nat & Liv, the fashionable cousins find themselves at odds over upcoming deadlines. While the rest of the Halcro-Piersons seem to be having a nice night, Nat is noticeably stressed.

"What's actually waiting for you in Vancouver?" sister Stephanie Halcro inquires.

"Everything," the former WAGS star retorts.

Liv, who is also clearly overwhelmed, highlights that there is still so much to do before their clothing line's fashion show.

"Clothes aren't done, models aren't picked, venue's not picked," Pierson laments.

Although Stephanie tries to reassure Nat and Liv that they always "pull everything off," the famed influencers still seem doubtful. The conversation takes a heated turn when it's revealed that Nat took a business call without Liv.