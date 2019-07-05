Joy-Anna Duggar Cradles Her Stillborn Baby in Photos Taken After Miscarriage

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 10:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, Austin Forsyth, Stillborn, Daughter, Miscarriage, Instagram

Instagram / Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth

Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth recently miscarried the daughter she was expecting with her husband Austin Forsyth. Now the couple is introducing her to the world before they say goodbye.

Because her pregnancy ended when she was 20 weeks along, in the middle of the second trimester, Joy-Anna had to deliver the stillborn baby, who they had named Annabell Elise. She and Austin posted on their Instagram page on Friday a photo of them cradling their daughter.

They also shared a pic of her footprints, which are the length of a quarter, and an image of the three with Joy-Anna's mom Michelle Duggar and sister Jill Duggar Dillard.

"We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious," wrote Joy-Anna, 21, and Austin, 25. "So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever! Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers! Thank you, @carlinbates98 for coming to town to be here for me and for doing my hair and makeup for pictures with our little girl!"

Watch

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar Dish on Married Life

It is not uncommon for people who have delivered stillborn babies to dress them and have photos taken with them to preserve their memory as part of the grieving process.

Joy-Anna and Austin, parents to 1 and 1/-2-year-old son Gideon, had announced on Wednesday night that she had miscarried their second child. They had revealed her latest pregnancy in May.

"I wish there were words to express how broken hearted I am for my best friend," wrote Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates. "Seeing her give birth to her little girl, Annabell Elise, and knowing that she would never be able to hold her again while on earth just brings tears to my eyes. Yet, through it all, she has been so strong and held on to Jesus, knowing that we will see her little baby in heaven one day. I know that Jesus doesn't promise that we will not face difficulties in this life, but He does promise to be by our side every step of the way."

"I'm so grateful to have a friend as precious as Joy, and I know that she would covet prayers at this hard time," she added.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Duggars , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Wedding

Katherine Schwarzenegger Proves That Chris Pratt Is Already the Greatest Instagram Husband

Shay Mitchell, Gender Reveal

How Shay Mitchell and More Stars Pulled Off Epic Gender Reveals

Stranger Things 3

Finished With Stranger Things Season 3? The Cast Has a Message for You

Victoria's Secret Angels vs. "The Bachelor" Guys on "Family Feud"

Kylie Jenner, Tyga

Kylie Jenner's Ex Tyga Shuts Down Questions About Her: "You Date, You Move On"

Meghan King Edmonds

Inside Meghan King Edmonds' Life With Kids Hart, Hayes and Aspen

Amber Portwood, Mug Shot

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Arrested for Domestic Battery

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.