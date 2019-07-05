Katherine Schwarzenegger Proves That Chris Pratt Is Already the Greatest Instagram Husband

Chris Pratt is adding a new profession to his already impressive resume: Instagram husband!

The Jurassic World star snapped a stunning photo of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and her family celebrating the Fourth of July. Katherine was so proud of her husband's "incredible" photography skills, she took to Instagram to share the family photo, set in front of a gorgeous sunset.

"My ladies," the author captioned the picture. She also added, "Incredible photography by my love @prattprattpratt."

After seeing his leading lady's post, Pratt left a hilarious comment about his photo skills.

"Look guys. It's no big deal. I'm just a very good photographer," Chris wrote. "I capture real moments, that's all. The composition? Is it breath taking? Of course."