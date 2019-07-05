How Shay Mitchell and More Stars Pulled Off Epic Gender Reveals

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 10:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Shay Mitchell, Gender Reveal

YouTube

When it comes to Hollywood gender reveals, your favorite stars always go big! 

In case you missed the big news, Shay Mitchell celebrated the Fourth of July by posting a brand-new YouTube video with her boyfriend Matte Babel.

With the help of Power Rangers and an assistant who planned the whole thing in secrecy, the couple found out they are having a baby girl.

And spoiler alert: Fans are loving every minute of the reveal.

In less than 24 hours, the clip has already been viewed close to three million times—and the long holiday weekend is just getting started.

Watch

Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant! All You Need to Know About Her BF

"They saw a lot of gender reveals that involved pink and blue cake and balloons, but thought a touch of drama would really set this one apart from the rest.... " the video description stated. "So what do you think?"

What do we think?! Well done, you two!

The clip ultimately got us thinking of other Hollywood stars who have pulled off clever, unique and special gender reveals both on and off social media. Take a look at some of our favorites in the gallery below.

Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Gender Reveal

@NikkiRyanPhotography

Jade & Tanner Tolbert

While filming their digital series What Now? (produced by Kinetic Content), the couple headed to Skydive Perris for a high-flying reveal. Skydivers fell from the sky with a banner that read, "It's a boy!"

Kristin Cavallari, Baby Bump

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari

When revealing the sex of baby No. 3, the Very Cavallari star posted a photograph of her and Jay that is entirely in black and white—minus a pair of pink baby-size sneakers in her hand. Yep, it's a girl!

Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood

Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Warning: If the American Idol winner is co-hosting an award show with Brad Paisley, news is likely to be shared. At the 2018 CMA Awards, Carrie shared the sex of her second child during an opening monologue that got fans cheering across the country.

Article continues below

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

Discovery

Chip & Joanna Gaines

When revealing the sex of their fifth child, the Fixer Upper stars gave the honor to Gage, a kid whom the family met through the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen

When announcing the sex of her second child, the supermodel took to Instagram with a photo from her red carpet appearance at the Grammys. "Mama and her baby boy," she wrote to her followers. Surprise!

Shay Mitchell, Gender Reveal

YouTube

Shay Mitchell

When finding out the sex of their first child, the You star and boyfriend Matte Babel learned the answer from a group of Power Rangers. We'd tell you more but maybe it's best to watch their YouTube video.

Article continues below

Rob Dyrdek, Wife Bryiana, Son Kodah, Baby Gender Reveal Party

Instagram

Rob Dyrdek

"It's a girl!!!" Rob wrote on Instagram after hosing a party with his wife Bryiana. "We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can't wait to welcome our little princess into our family."

Johnny Galecki, Alaina Meyers, Baby Gender Reveal

Instagram

Johnny Galecki

When The Big Bang Theory star and girlfriend Alaina Meyer chose to reveal the sex of their baby, the couple hosted a paint party. "A day I'll never forget," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid

Instagram

Ryan Lochte.& Kayla Rae Reid

Before celebrating Christmas, the Olympic swimmer and supermodel hosted a gender reveal party. When they opened a giant present, pink balloons came fluttering out.

Article continues below

Jessica Alba, Baby2Baby Gala

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Jessica Alba

"@Cashwarren and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce," the actress captioned a video of her and the other Alba girls opening up a giant Honest Company box filled with bright blue balloons and confetti. "#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree"

Hollywood, take note: Your fans love a good gender reveal. Please don't disappoint!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shay Mitchell , Pregnancies , Babies , VG , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Euphoria, Zendaya

This Euphoria Fan Theory Actually Sounds Incredibly Legit

90 Day Fiance, Jay Smith, Ashley Martson

90 Day Fiancé's Jay Smith Launches GoFundMe as He Awaits Possible Deportation

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, embargoed until 1pm PST

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Look Flirty After Matthew Hussey Split

Simone De La Rue, Daily Pop

Revenge Body Trainer Simone De La Rue Has the Perfect Core Workout for New Moms Everywhere

Stranger Things 3

Let's Talk About That Stranger Things 3 Credits Scene and What It Could Mean for Season 4

Gary Shirley, Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood's Ex Gary Shirley Speaks Out After Her Arrest for Domestic Battery

Stephanie Halcro, Relatively Nat & Liv 107

LOL! Why Is Natalie Halcro's Sister Stephanie Wearing Her "Magic Panties"?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.