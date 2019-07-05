Inside Meghan King Edmonds' Life With Kids Hart, Hayes and Aspen

Meghan King Edmonds has shared a very personal story with the world.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took her blog overnight to share with readers that her 13-month-old son, Hart, has "irreversible brain damage." Meghan, who welcomed Hart and his twin brother Hayes with Jim Edmonds in June 2018, titled her blog post, "My Hart."

"From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart," Meghan wrote. "The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black."

After "issues persisted," Meghan took Hart for an elective MRI.