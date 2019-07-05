Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Arrested for Domestic Battery

Amber Portwood is in trouble with the law again and is back behind bars.

The 29-year-old Teen Mom star was arrested and booked in jail on Friday on a domestic battery charge in her native Indiana, legal records show. The alleged victim was not named and more details were not provided. A hearing has been set for next week.

Portwood's boyfriend Andrew Glennon, father of one of her two children, one-year-old son James, has not commented.

Portwood has gotten into trouble with the law several times in past years.

In 2010, she was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery and neglect of a dependent, and misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly slapping and choking now-ex-fiancé Gary Shirley in front of their toddler daughter, Leah, now 10. The fights were captured on video for Teen Mom and viewers called the Indiana child-abuse hotline after the show aired, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Portwood spent the night in jail, while a judge issued a temporary restraining order to keep her and her ex away from each other.