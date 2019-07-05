Meghan King Edmonds Reveals Son Hart Has "Irreversible Brain Damage" in Heartbreaking New Blog

Meghan King Edmonds is living her worst nightmare.

In a new, heartbreaking blog post, titled "My Hart," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared that her son Hart, 13 months, has "irreversible brain damage."

"From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart," Meghan, who welcomed Hart and his twin brother Hayes in June 2018, wrote. "The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black."

When he couldn't see his hands or his eyes stayed crossed for too long, she took him to a pediatric ophthalmologist. They had visits with a chiropractor and cranial sacral therapy. She would stop at nothing to find out what was wrong.

"I just knew," Meghan admitted. "I told our pediatrician—she said he was fine. I begged for a neurologist referral and when I got it—he said he was fine. I then begged for a neurologist who specializes in Cerebral Palsy (I jumped through hoops to get this appointment, so many hoops) and she said he might be fine. I then begged for an MRI."