Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski Spark Relationship Rumors With a Kiss

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 4, 2019 3:22 PM
Queer Eye fans are freaking out over Antoni Porowski's latest Instagram pic.
Antoni brought all 4th of July festivities to a screeching halt when he shared a picture of him and Jonathan Van Ness locking lips to his Instagram. "I guess Amurica's birthday's our anniversary, babe [heart emoji]," the chef captioned the surprising photo.
His comments section was immediately flooded with comments like, "DONT LET THIS BE A JOKE," and "IS THIS REAL?"
Of course, there are also the nay-sayers who pointed out that their lips are suspiciously un-puckered. And, some say it looks like Antoni is wiping his lips in the last picture, but that is just pure speculation!
So what is the truth? Well, neither Antoni or Jonathan have clarified their relationship status. JVN's podcast account shared a few heart eye emojis, but it looks like only time will tell what is really going on.
Interestingly enough, when the Fab Five participated in a Q&A of sorts, Antoni and Jonathan were asked if they were dating and they unfortunately said no. Although, Jonathan understands where the questions are coming from. He says that this is because Antoni and Tan France "insist on holding my hand in an interlaced fashion."
Clearly, the cast is very close and are not the type of men to shy from showing affection. However, Jonathan joked in the same interview that he is still waiting for them give him a good cuddle. "I am so sick of all you guys, you know, with your beautiful bodies threatening to lay with me without your tops off and it never happened," the beauty guru quipped.
Past comments aside, could this be the beginning of Jontoni?
