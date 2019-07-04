Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski Spark Relationship Rumors With a Kiss

Queer Eye fans are freaking out over Antoni Porowski's latest Instagram pic.

Antoni brought all 4th of July festivities to a screeching halt when he shared a picture of him and Jonathan Van Ness locking lips to his Instagram. "I guess Amurica's birthday's our anniversary, babe [heart emoji]," the chef captioned the surprising photo.

His comments section was immediately flooded with comments like, "DONT LET THIS BE A JOKE," and "IS THIS REAL?"

Of course, there are also the nay-sayers who pointed out that their lips are suspiciously un-puckered. And, some say it looks like Antoni is wiping his lips in the last picture, but that is just pure speculation!

So what is the truth? Well, neither Antoni or Jonathan have clarified their relationship status. JVN's podcast account shared a few heart eye emojis, but it looks like only time will tell what is really going on.