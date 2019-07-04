Sebastian Stan Jokes That Avengers Co-Star Gwyneth Paltrow Still Doesn't Know Him

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 4, 2019 2:21 PM
First impressions mean everything, so it's pretty nice that Sebastian Stan has been able to meet Gwyneth Paltrow three times.
The Avengers: Endgame actors may have starred in at least three movies together, but that doesn't mean they are well-acquainted. In fact, the actor who plays Bucky Barnes says that he has met the famous Pepper Potts actress on at least three separate occasions.
So when Sebastian ran into Gwyneth at the Valentino Couture Show in Paris, he probably wasn't surprised when the Goop founder didn't recognize him. He jokes on Instagram, "Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film... [shrug emoji]"
Sebastian shouldn't take this to heart though, because this isn't the first time that Gwyneth has forgotten about co-stars, or movies she's starred in for that matter.
Most recently, the 46-year-old forgot that she had a small role in the Marvel film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. During a hilarious appearance on Jon Favreau's Netflix show, The Chef Show, she was asked, "Remember we were in Spider-Man?"
"We weren't in Spider-Man," Gwyneth responded. After some back and forth, she told Jon that she recalls being in Avengers, but never a Spider-man film.
Then, finally, Jon said, "Remember, Spider-Man at the end, and Tom Holland's there and you're gonna walk out and do a press conference?"
"Oh yes," she remembered. "That was Spider-Man? Oh my God!"
Tom Holland later referenced this in an interview with PopSugar and said that the fact that she doesn't remember "still to this day breaks my heart." Although, he did make an appearance in a photo of Gwyneth and Robert Downey Jr.. on her Instagram, where she dotingly referred to him as "that other guy." Aww!
