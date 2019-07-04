Prince William Dishes Out Hugs During Visit to London Hospital

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 4, 2019 1:49 PM

Prince William, Royal Marsden Hospital Visit

PA Wire

Royal hugs all around!

Prince William showed his tender side as he toured the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Thursday. The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the cancer treatment facility's NHS Foundation Trust, met with patients, former patients and staff and granted requests for hugs during his visit.

"I had a hug from William—he's my prince," custodial worker Evelyn Adams said, according to reports. "This is my best working day."

A video of William hugging hospital workers was posted on Kensington Palace's Instagram page.

"Thank you Joyce and Evelyn @RoyalMarsden for sneaking upstairs for a hug with The Duke of Cambridge!" read the caption.

During his visit, William met a small group of women in the Ellis Ward, which specializes in the care of female patients undergoing investigations and treatments for breast, gynecological, urological and gastrointestinal cancers.

Watch

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Heading to Asia

William has served as the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust's president since 2007.

He follows in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana, who held the position from 1989 until her death in 1997.

Prince William, Royal Marsden Hospital Visit

PA Wire

On Monday, on what would have been the Princess of Wales' 58th birthday, a small group of fans held vigil outside Kensington Palace to honor her memory. In a surprise move, William, backed by security, stepped outside unannounced to greet and thank them.

