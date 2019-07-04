Prince William Dishes Out Hugs During Visit to London Hospital

Royal hugs all around!

Prince William showed his tender side as he toured the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Thursday. The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the cancer treatment facility's NHS Foundation Trust, met with patients, former patients and staff and granted requests for hugs during his visit.

"I had a hug from William—he's my prince," custodial worker Evelyn Adams said, according to reports. "This is my best working day."

A video of William hugging hospital workers was posted on Kensington Palace's Instagram page.

"Thank you Joyce and Evelyn @RoyalMarsden for sneaking upstairs for a hug with The Duke of Cambridge!" read the caption.

During his visit, William met a small group of women in the Ellis Ward, which specializes in the care of female patients undergoing investigations and treatments for breast, gynecological, urological and gastrointestinal cancers.