Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Bella Thorne and Other Stars Celebrate Fourth of July 2019

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 4, 2019 12:18 PM
Jersey Shore stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese took to Instagram on Thursday, the 2019 Fourth of July holiday, to share new pics of their babies.
Snooki posted sweet pics of her and husband Jionni LaValle's third child and second son, one-month-old Angelo, wearing a patriotic outfit.
"Happy 4th everyone! Angelo says What Uppppp," she wrote.
Cortese posted a pic of her and husband Christopher Buckner's first child, six-month-old son C.J., who is also wearing stars and stripes.
"Happy 4th of July !!!!!" she wrote.
Hoda Kotb also posted a photo of her family, including her daughter Haley and Hope, writing, "Off to the 4th of July parade!!!"
Alex Rodriguez shared a photo of him and fiancée Jennifer Lopez and their kids. Other celebs who shared patriotic photos to mark the Fourth of July holiday included Kristin Cavallari, Gwen Stefani and Bella Thorne, who shared a...bikini photo.
See their holiday photos below.
Instagram / Jessica Biel
The two celebrate the holiday with their son Silas.
Instagram / Julia Louis-Dreyfus
"When life gives you lemons. Happy 4th!" the actress wrote.
Instagram / Nikki Bella
"Lake Tahoe makes my soul smile & my inner child come out and play! ❤️" she wrote.
Instagram / Jana Kramer
The actress celebrates with husband Mike Caussin and their kids Jolie and Jace.
Instagram / Snooki
The Jersey Shore star shared a new photo of her and husband Jionni LaValle's baby boy Angelo wearing a patriotic outfit.
Instagram / Deena Cortese
The Jersey Shore star posted this photo of her and husband Christopher Buckner's son C.J., writing, "Happy 4th of July !!!!!"
Instagram / Hoda Kotb
The Today show host and her family head over to a Fourth of July parade.
Instagram / Bella Thorne
"Why do I smile like this...happy fourth @elcycervintage," she wrote.
Instagram / Pink
The singer, who is on tour, posted this photo of her and son Jameson, writing, "Happy 4th of July. May we all find independence wherever we are. #freedomandlove #wishesforall #universal #love #germany."
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
"How we 4th," the reality star wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Gwen Stefani
"Happy 4th of July muffins Gx #vegasbound," Gwen wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Amy Schumer
The actress and comedienne enjoys the outdoors with her son Gene.
