Sophie Turner's Wedding Dress Revealed: See Her and Joe Jonas' First Wedding Photo

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 4, 2019 8:07 AM

Sophie Turner's wedding dress has been revealed and it's a gown truly fit for a Queen of the North.

Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark wed Joe Jonas this past weekend in France and on Wednesday night, the two shared the first official photo of the two at the event, which marked their second wedding ceremony since they eloped in Las Vegas in May.

The new pic is in black and white and was taken by photographer Corbin Gurkin. It shows Sophie, 23, and Joe, 29, smiling as their guests cheer them on as they make their way back up their wedding aisle after exchanging vows. The bride is wearing a white V-neck, long sleeve lace Louis Vuitton bridal gown and her long blond hair is loose and adorned with an elbow-length veil. Joe sports an all-black Berluti tuxedo.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner & More Celebs Who Wed This Weekend

"Mr. and Mrs. Jonas," Sophie and Joe wrote.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding

Instagram / corbingurkin

Louis Vuitton's artistic director of women's collections Nicolas Ghesquiere posted on Instagram a photo of Sophie modeling her wedding outfit.

"I love, love. Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Jonas," wrote his brother Nick Jonas.

"So happy for you two!! Congrats @joejonas @sophiet," posted their older brother and third Jonas Brothers band mate Kevin Jonas.

"What a wonderful couple and wedding! Love you @sophiet and @joejonas," wrote the guys' dad Kevin Jonas Sr.

Many celebrity friends also offered their congratulations.

"Sophie Sophie ... More than I can take," Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, commented on Sophie's wedding photo. "So beautiful, what a woman. Happy happy days to you both."

"Aww you guys! Congratulations!! You look stunning!" commented Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei.

Fellow Game of Thrones co-stars Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Carice van Houten (Melisandre) also wished her well.

