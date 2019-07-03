Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of Her Children 5 Weeks After They Were Removed From Home

Jenelle Evans' kids are coming home.

The Teen Mom star has regained custody of some of her kids, five weeks after they were removed from her home. Evans tells E! News, "I am estatic to regain custody of my kids back! Through out this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show america i'm a good parent."

As it stands, Jenelle's mother Barbara Evans tells E! News her son Jace continues to remain in her custody.

"The Columbus County judge did a great injustice to these children," Barbara shares. "Jace was very upset and didn't want to go so I didn't send him back."

A source also maintains that the 9-year-old was not ordered by the court to return to Jenelle's home, but will continue with supervised visits.

In May, a source told E! News that Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2, were taken into Child Protective Services' custody after Kaiser informed school counselors about the environment at home. Jenelle and David were later allowed a one-hour supervised visit each week while the custody trial was ongoing.

The court's initial decision "stunned" Evans, but she said she vowed to do "everything possible to cooperate with Child Protective Services."