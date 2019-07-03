A Complete Timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Ongoing Legal Battle

January 2019: Depp's attorney tells E! News they've "filed a partial list of evidence that we will use to disprove the fraudulent underlying allegations against Mr. Depp." Included in the filing are references to dozens of video security tapes," as well as "eyewitness statements, newly discovered sworn affidavits and deposition transcripts from 2016, and text messages between the Sun and their #metoo source."

The evidence is said to be used in Depp's libel case against The Sun, which ran an article in which he was referred to as a "wife-beater."

March 2019: Depp files a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard over the op-ed. In court documents, Depp alleges his ex's allegations were part of an "elaborate hoax" to "advance her career." He also claims her allegations negatively impacted his career and that Heard "violently abused" him. In addition, he accuses Heard of "spending time in a new relationship" with her former boyfriend, Elon Musk, during their marriage.

Heard's attorney refers to the lawsuit as a "frivolous action" and the "latest of Johnny Depp's repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard."

April 2019: Heard files a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and details the abuse she allegedly experienced from Depp. She claims the actor hit her, choked her and shoved her. She also claims Depp "would become a totally different person" whom she called "Johnny ‘the Monster.'"

"The only way for Amber Heard to sustain her hoax is to shift to new lies," Depp's lawyer says in part of his response.

Still, Heard's lawyer claims Depp "physically and verbally abused" Heard.

"Since their divorce, Mr. Depp has continued to publicly harass Ms. Heard, and attempted to gaslight the world by denying his abuse," her attorney's statement reads. "It is long past time for Mr. Depp's despicable conduct to end. Today, we presented to the court irrefutable evidence of Mr. Depp's abuse. It is regrettable that it will take a judge to finally end the persistent harassment of Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp, but Ms. Heard will take whatever action is necessary to vindicate the truth."

May 2019: Depp submits a lengthy declaration of support for his defamation lawsuit against his ex. In court documents obtained by E! News, Depp claims Heard "painted on bruises." He also accuses her of causing him "seriously bodily injury." Heard's attorney denies all allegations made against Heard, stating "The evidence in this case is clear: Johnny Depp repeatedly beat Amber Heard."

July 2019: Depp's team states its plans to subpoena James Franco over surveillance footage of the Pineapple Express star entering an elevator with Heard after she reportedly had a fight with Depp.

Heard's attorney calls the video of Franco and Heard "irrelevant."