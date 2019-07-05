See the Bikinis Bachelor Nation Can't Stop Wearing This Summer

  • By
    &

by Jillian Punwar & Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Becca Tilley x L*Space

Courtesy of L*Space

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Members of Bachelor Nation are known for their amazing fashion sense, especially in swimwear.

Whether they're socializing in the jacuzzi at the Bachelor mansion, frolicking on the beach in paradise or just relaxing post-production, we are living for their poolside style.

One star who sticks out for us is The Bachelor alumna Becca Tilley. Earlier this year, the Scrubbing In podcast co-host partnered with Orange Country based swimwear brand L*Space to create a line of simplistic yet stunning bikinis and one pieces.

 "I love the fact that I get messages saying that the swimsuits make women feel confident," Becca shared with E! News. "I love that we created something that people are proud and excited to wear."

The collection features four different designs of pastel prints, which are perfect for mixing and matching. They're also sure to make everyone who wears them feel confident in their skin.

Watch

Bachelorette Guys Share Their First Impression of Hannah B.

"We all go through that dread of going to try on swimsuits at some point or another," Becca shared with us. "I read an article recently that basically said stop worrying about what you look like and what people think about you in a swimsuit—no one is looking.No one cares. Just wear what you want and OWN IT!"

While we're loving Becca's collaboration on National Bikini Day, we can't help but think of other fan-favorites showing off their swimsuits online.

Aside from Becca, other stars including Lauren Bushnell, JoJo Fletcher and Hannah Godwin love posting their favorite suits on their social media accounts.

Take a look at some of their favorites that will ensure you're ready for summer in the gallery below.

Becca Tilley x L*Space

Courtesy of L*Space

Becca Tilley

"I love the color and the fit of the green," The Bachelorette star told E! News when describing one of her favorite suits from her L*Space collaboration. "I have gotten so many messages from people saying it's the best fit/style they've ever worn!"

SHOP NOW: $92 on L*Space

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Hannah Godwin

The Bachelor in Paradise star is set to launch a Getaway with Hannah G x JustFab Collection on July 15. This red polka dot belted bikini is your sneak peek!

SHOP NOW: $61 on JustFab

Caelynn Miller Keyes

Instagram

Caelynn Miller Keyes

This red bikini with white details is exactly what you need this summer.

SHOP NOW: $88 for top on We Are HAH

SHOP NOW: $98 for bottom on We Are HAH

Article continues below

Raven Gates, Amanda Stanton

Instagram

Raven Gates & Amanda Stanton

Bestie goals! The Bachelor alumni hung out poolside in Las Vegas while wearing these amazing two-piece bikinis.

Raven
SHOP NOW: $68 for top on LPA

SHOP NOW: $78 for bottom on LPA

Amanda
SHOP NOW: $178 $106 on Solid and Striped

Lauren Bushnell

Instagram

Lauren Bushnell

Look bold yet simplistic in this amazing bold two piece.

SHOP NOW: $50 for top on Calzedonia

SHOP NOW: $35 for bottom on Calzedonia

 

Danielle Lombard

Instagram

Danielle Lombard

We are obsessed with this white lace polka dot bikini.

SHOP NOW: $108 on Revolve

SHOP NOW: $98 on Revolve

Article continues below

Becca Kufrin

Instagram

Becca Kufrin

"Last year on this day I was sweating my buns off on a two-on-one, so it's safe to say 29 is already looking up," the star posted on Instagram while wearing this trendy patterned bikini.

SHOP NOW: $20 $10 on Boohoo

Kristina Schulman

Instagram

Kristina Schulman

Keep it simple with this adorable triangle top bikini.

SHOP NOW: $168 on Lufi Fama

Tayshia Adams

Instagram

Tayshia Adams

This cute and casual white bikini is perfect for weekend festivities.

SHOP NOW: $98 for top on Nordstrom

SHOP NOW: $68 for bottom on Robin Piccone

Article continues below

Tracy Shapoff

Instagram

Tracy Shapoff

Hats off to The Bachelor alum for this stunning white bikini.

SHOP NOW: $22.95 $20 on Yandy

Lauren Luyendyk

Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk

"Fall attire," The Bachelor star joked on her Instagram while wearing a fall orange one piece. 

SHOP NOW: $70 on White Fox

Annaliese Puccini

Instagram

Annaliese Puccini

This simple blue bikini is perfect for summer beach days.

SHOP NOW: $89 on Triangl

Article continues below

Robby Hayes

Instagram

Robby Hayes

Who says men can't have trendy swimsuits too? These swim trunks are perfect for the pool and beach.

SHOP NOW: $64.50 on Chubbies

JoJo Fletcher

Instagram

JoJo Fletcher

The former Bachelorette recently started her own clothing and swimwear line, and we are obsessed with this multi-colored bikini.

SHOP NOW: $42 on ShopFletch

Sienne Fleming

Instagram

Sienne Fleming

The 29-year-old looked stunning in this modern two piece.

SHOP NOW: $145 $50 for top on Beach Bunny

SHOP NOW: $120 $35 for bottom on Beach Bunny

 

Article continues below

Can't wait to see these stars rock their best looks in the months to come!

And be sure to grab your favorite before Bachelor in Paradise premieres August 4 on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Reality TV , Bachelor in Paradise , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cara Santana, E-Commerce

Shea Marie's Victoria's Secret Swim Line May Be Your Next Summer Obsession

Katharine McPhee, Wedding Dress, Zac Posen

Watch Katharine McPhee Twirl in Her Fairytale Princess Wedding Dress

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding

Sophie Turner's Wedding Dress Revealed: See Her and Joe Jonas' First Wedding Photo

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Awarded $2.7 Million in Lawsuit Against Missguided

Cardi B, Anna Wintour

How Cardi B Changed Anna Wintour's Opinion of Her Style

Margot Robbie, Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and More Celebs Steal the Show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Kate Middleton, Wimbledon Championships

Kate Middleton Aces Summer Style at Wimbledon

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.