Nikki Bella Says Artem Chigvintsev Will "Make an Amazing Father" One Day

Instagram
Getting serious?!
Nikki Bella made an adorable confession today on her and Brie Bella's Bellas Podcast. The cute comments came while the Total Bellas stars were gushing over Nikki's beau, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.
"And can we just say, how cute is Artem with Birdie?" Nikki said, referencing Brie's adorable daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.
"They're very cute together," Brie confirmed.
"And she loves him…he's going to make an amazing father," Nikki gushed.
"Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa," Brie responded. "You just said he's going to make an amazing father!"
"Not to me, it could be to anyone," Nikki quickly replied.
"Oh gosh here we go!" Brie laughed.
Nikki and Artem confirmed their romance back in March but have yet to put a label on their relationship, despite showing off adorable PDA on social media and in public.
The Bella Twins also teased the upcoming fifth season of Total Bellas, which was announced last month. The E! stars didn't spill much but did promise the new season will be "a lot of fun."
"Total Bellas season five, it's going to be a very fun season because Brie and I already know what our fall is like, so we know that they're going to be filming. You're going to get Artem and I, of course," Nikki shared.
Brie added, "The door's closed for Nicole in wrestling, maybe not for me. I'm not going to confirm anything."
E! announced Total Bellas will be returning almost two weeks ago. "We're at a really exciting point in our lives, and can't wait to take the Bella Army on this journey as we continue to work hard and inspire them to live their dreams," Brie said in a statement, while Nikki added, "We're looking forward to sharing our triumphs and challenges with our fans this season, and hope they all have as much fun as we're having along the way."