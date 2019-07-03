The Walking Dead Comic Is Ending...So, What About the TV Show?

The Walking Dead—both the comics and the TV show—is no stranger to pulling off a shocking surprise death, but the one the Image Comics series just pulled on fans may take the cake, because it's of the series itself.

Yep, the long-running comic series by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard is ending with issue No. 193. The news came as a big surprise to readers and viewers of the TV show. Kirkman announced the decision in the letters page of the issue out July 3.

"The Walking Dead has always been built on surprise. Not knowing what's going to happen when you turn the page, who's going to die, how they're going to die…it's been ESSENTIAL to the success of the series. It's been the lifeblood that's been keeping it going all these years, keeping people engaged," Kirkman wrote.