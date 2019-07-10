Jessica Simpson's Family of Five Is Too Cute for Words, But Not for Pictures! See Her Best Snaps Now

Happy birthday, Jessica Simpson!

The singer, designer and overall boss babe turns 39 years old today and that's definitely reason to rejoice and celebrate.

Back in the late '90s fans were introduced to Simpson as a pop star with hits like "I Wanna Love You Forever" and "I Think I'm in Love With You" and ever since then we've loved the superstar.

After her music success she showed off her acting chops while rocking Daisy Dukes in The Dukes of Hazzard in 2005 and then she transformed herself even more by becoming a fashion designer.

Now, the birthday girl is a full-on fashion mogul and that's not even her greatest success in life. Her biggest accomplishment is her family. In addition to her baby sis Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her parents, Simpson has a happy marriage with former football star Eric Johnson and together they have three adorable kids.

These kids are seriously so darn cute and we have a feeling they will be showering their mom with hugs and kisses all day long.