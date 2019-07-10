Jessica Simpson's Family of Five Is Too Cute for Words, But Not for Pictures! See Her Best Snaps Now

Happy birthday, Jessica Simpson!

The singer, designer and overall boss babe turns 39 years old today and that's definitely reason to rejoice and celebrate.

Back in the late '90s fans were introduced to Simpson as a pop star with hits like "I Wanna Love You Forever" and "I Think I'm in Love With You" and ever since then we've loved the superstar.

After her music success she showed off her acting chops while rocking Daisy Dukes in The Dukes of Hazzard in 2005 and then she transformed herself even more by becoming a fashion designer.

Now, the birthday girl is a full-on fashion mogul and that's not even her greatest success in life. Her biggest accomplishment is her family. In addition to her baby sis Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her parents, Simpson has a happy marriage with former football star Eric Johnson and together they have three adorable kids.

These kids are seriously so darn cute and we have a feeling they will be showering their mom with hugs and kisses all day long.

We could look back at the Texas native's best songs from the past or go on a shopping spree with only her designs, but instead we're focusing on her sweet family unit.

To honor the birthday girl, we've rounded up the cutest family moments in pictures from the star, her hubby and their three bundles of joy. Trust us, pictures of Simpson with her daughter Maxwell, son Ace and newest addition, baby girl Birdie, will warm your heart.

See all of Simpson's adorable family snaps below and get ready for some serious costume, party and overall family envy!

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Johnson's Kiddos

"Besties for life," Jessica Simpson captioned this sweet snap of her oldest kids, Maxwell and Ace.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Sibling Screams

Summer calls for screaming with your baby sister, duh!

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Birthday Bunch

On her seventh birthday, Maxwell ate cake for breakfast and the whole family joined in.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Maxwell, Ace, Birdie, Kids, Son, Daughter, Easter 2019

Instagram / Jessica Simpson

Happy Easter

The singer appears with husband Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell Drew, son Ace Knute, and daughter Birdie Mae on Easter Sunday.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

School Sibs

Private school uniforms never looked so cute!

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Birdie's Nest

Jessica celebrated her future-daughter Birdie's baby shower in style with all the ladies in her life in January 2019.

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant, Eric Johnson, Kids, Maxwell, Ace, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Jessica Simpson

Merry Christmas

"Church ready  #THEJOHNSONS," the singer wrote on her Instagram. 

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, Instagram

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Parrotdise

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer knows how to throw a good birthday party. On June 30, she posted a family pic from Ace's fifth birthday to Instagram writing, "Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old's dream come true! #ACEKNUTE #5 #Parrotdise #GreenSox."

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Minnie Mouse Moms

I May 2018, the Simpson ladies took their daughters to Disneyland and it was filled with "Minnie" memories.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Let it Go!

While in New York, the family of four went to see Frozen on Broadway and they were all smiles.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

The Greatest Showgirl

For Maxwell's sixth birthday the family had a Greatest Showman themed bash and it looked amazing.

Jessica Simpson, Erin Johnson, Son, Ace, Daughter, Maxwell, Easter 2018

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

The floral four smile for an Easter family portrait in color-coordinated pink suits and dresses. The singer and her little girl look absolutely adorable in their matching prints!

Jessica Simpson, Kids, Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, St Patrick's Day 2018

Instagram

Lucky Duo

Jess's two cuties look festive in green and gold as they smile for an adorable St. Patrick's Day pic.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Country Halloween

No family does Halloween better than the Simpson-Johnson fam.

Jessica Simpson, Ace Knute Johnson

Instagram

Totally Tropical

The tropical crew huddle together in a photo from Ace's Moana-themed fourth birthday party, complete with two actors playing Moana and Maui from the popular film in July 2017.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Maxwell's Mermaids

Mermaid magic was the theme of Maxwell's fifth birthday...can you tell?

Ace Knute, Maxi Drew, Instagram

Instagram

Fabulous Photoshoot

The fashion mogul goes behind-the-scenes to sneak a snap of her kids looking picture-perfect for their school photos. 

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Halloween Crew

Sandy and Danny had a lot to handle with their parrot and octopus kids on Halloween in 2016.

Jessica Simpson, Ace Knute, Maxi Drew, Eric Johnson

Instagram

Excited Explorers

Jess blows a kiss to the camera as her little explorers pose with their mouths wide open during a family getaway. We can't get enough of these travel buddies!

Ace Knute, Maxi Drew, Instagram

Instagram

Adorable Aviators

The two mini-Simpsons cheese at the foot of an airplane with their Toy Story Woody doll. Mama Simpson posted a pic of the duo to Instagram writing, "Up Up and Away #maxidrew #aceknute."

Jessica Simpson, Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson

Instagram

Cute Cuddles

The sibling lookalikes show off their pearly smiles as they hold each other in a tight hug. Jess shared the sibling love on Instagram, writing, "Brown-eyed man and blue-eyed lady #aceknute #maxidrew #siblinglove."

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Dino-Dudes

Could this dinosaur party be any cooler?

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Kisses

"'Be cool and kiss the camera mom' - Maxwell Drew," Jessica wrote on this adorable picture from January 2016.

Ace Knute, Jessica Simpson, Maxwell Drew Johnson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection

Say Cheese!

Smile! The triple threat come home for the holidays again in support of the Jessica Simpson Collection and the launch of Jessica Simpson Home in Dallas, Texas.

Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson,Jessica Simpson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection

Fab Fashionistas

The fabulous family goof around during the Jessica Simpson Collection Fashion Show at Nordstrom, and little Maxwell even sports a cute striped dress designed by her mom.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

New York, New York

Daddy daughter time in NYC!

Jessica Simpson, Vacation, Instagram

Instagram

Splish Splash!

Mom shows off her adorable "water babies" Maxwell and Ace,

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Ace Johnson, Instagram

Instagram

Happy Family

The fashion mogul and hubby Eric strike a pose with son Ace on his 2nd birthday.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Cuddle Time

The singer snuggled up with her two kids in 2014 and all we can say is, aw.

Maxwell, Jessica Simpson, Tina Simpson, Instagram

Instagram

Stop and Smell the Roses

"Is that a kitty cat on your shirt GiGi?"

Jessica Simpson, Instagram, Maxwell, Ace, Eric Johnson

Instagram

Football Fun

"All we need is love. My perfect humans :)" Jess captioned this snap.

Eric Johnson, Ace, Instagram

Instagram

Playground Pals

Aren't these two dudes adorable?

Jessica Simpson, Ace, Instagram

Instagram

Whale Love

"The most handsome boy in the world," the actress wrote on this sweet photo.

Jessica Simpson, Ace, Instagram

Instagram

Aces

"American Idol captivated him," Jessica revealed about her baby boy.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Kids

Bath Time Babes

"Bath time buds," Jessica captioned this sweet photo back in 2014.

Jessica Simpson, Ace

Instagram

Smooches All Around

"Ace is the place that I become the annoying kissing mom. All I want to do is snuggle this lil emotional perfect soul! He is a dream!" the mother of two wrote on this photo.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Maxwell, Ace, Instagram

Instagram

Daddy's No.1 Fan

"What a catch # 82," the singer wrote alongside this side-by-side pic.

Jessica Simpson, Maxwell, Instagram

Instagram

Blondes Have More Fun

"Love this lil lady more than anything!" Jess said about her pretty little girl.

