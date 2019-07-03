How Cardi B Changed Anna Wintour's Opinion of Her Style

Cardi B has won over Anna Wintour.

In a new segment of Vogue's "Go Ask Anna," the iconic editor-in-chief was asked to weigh in on the Grammy-winning rapper's style. One recent and particularly notable look stood out to Wintour.

"I was completely in awe of the stunning dress that Cardi B wore to the Met this year. She looked unbelievable," she said of Cardi's larger-than-life red gown by Thom Browne, adorned with 30,000 feathers and two $250,000 ruby nipples.

"She could barely move, but it made no difference," the Vogue legend noted. "People parted like the queen coming through because she looked so fantastic."