Inside Hopper's Stranger Things Season 3 Journey With David Harbour

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 3, 2019 8:15 AM
Jopper fans, you're in for a treat.
While we can't tell you too much about what happens in the third season of Stranger Things, David Harbour is here to tease what goes down with his character, Jim Hopper, and what his relationship is like with Winona Ryder off camera. The adventure Hopper and Ryder's Joyce Byers go on is one viewers will be talking about for a while.
"I adore her. I think she's incredible. She's one of a kind. She is the most unique person I have ever met. She's, first of all, just quite brilliant. Her mind is like—just brilliant. She has an encyclopedic knowledge of, like, all this stuff, especially film. She knows so much about film history…I love talking to her about that and she's just a warm, warm person," Harbour said about working with Ryder.
On camera, Joyce becomes a sounding board for Hopper. He's raising Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is entering her teen years, and she's driving him crazy, specifically with her relationship with Mike (Finn Wolfhard).
Netflix
"It freaks him out," Harbour teased about what's going on with Eleven and Hopper. "So, he's sort of thrust into the world of this very good, single mother who's really done it well. He's really looking for advice and as that progresses, they've known each other a long time…they've gone through their ups and downs…so there's a lot of history there to be explored. I think, for Jim, certainly he's trying to become the man that maybe he lost for a while…"
In the first season, Habrour said Hopper became the man of justice he lost. The second he became the father he didn't get the chance to be, and now in season three he's looking "more at the inadequacies of himself as the man, and it does go into kind of a romantic vein."
See how it all on fold when Stranger Things season three drops on Thursday, July 4 on Netflix.
