Taylor Swift Has ''Zero Regrets'' About ''Standing Up'' to Scooter Braun Amid Music Battle

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 7:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bathing Suit, Bikini, Taylor Swift

Instagram

Taylor Swift is still standing behind the claims she made about music manager, Scooter Braun.

On Sunday, the "ME!" singer wrote a scathing Tumblr post about the 38-year-old entertainment executive, who reps Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

In her lengthy post, the 29-year-old star alleged she experienced "incessant" and "manipulative bullying" from him. She also revealed he will soon own her entire music catalog, something she said she was "grossed out" by. Furthermore, she claimed that she "wasn't given an opportunity to buy" her music back from her former label, Big Machine Records.

However, Scott Borchetta, the record label founder, expressed that he texted the Cats actress his deal with Scooter before it was announced.

Since sharing this publicly, a source told E! News that the blonde beauty doesn't have any regrets about her statement. "No matter what Scooter or any of his people say, Taylor believes he did this to hurt her," the insider said. "She wants the truth about him to come out."

Watch

More Bad Blood Between Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun & Justin Bieber

The source continued, "She was furious and she still is. She is so upset and has zero regrets about making this public."

Regardless if she has "enemies," the source shared that Swift "feels very strongly" about the situation and going public with it.

"Taylor doesn't care if she has enemies and if all of Scooter's friends support him. She knows what his intentions are and why he did this," the insider explained. "She has her friends who will stand by and support her, too. She feels very strongly about this, and standing up to Scooter."

In fact, many have showed their overwhelming support of the 29-year-old actress, including Halsey, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevigne, Brendon Urie and more.

Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun

Getty Images

Braun has yet to comment on Swift's claims, however, many celebs have also come to his defense. Bieber, Lovato, Sia and more have spoken out and supported the 38-year-old music manager.

All in all, the source revealed the "ME!" singer isn't afraid of the entertainment executive. "He doesn't scare her at all."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Celeb Drama , Celebrities , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Inside Taylor Swift's Music Battle: A Breakdown of What She's Fighting For and Why

Miley Cyrus Channels Britney Spears In "Mother's Daughter" Video

Ariana Grande, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande Is Saying "Thank U, Next" To Her Signature Ponytail Thanks to This Celeb

Taylor Swift

Why Taylor Swift Has No Problem Defending Herself—No Matter the Cost

More Bad Blood Between Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun & Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber & Taylor Swift's Complicated History Before Feud

Scooter Braun, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift

Fake Ariana Grande Post Circulates Amid Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun Feud

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.