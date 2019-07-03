Katy Perry Lets Her Inner ''California Girl'' Shine While on the Beach in Hawaii

Sun-kissed skin, so hot she'll melt your popsicle!

Katy Perry had fans doing a double take (for all the right reasons!) when she hit the beach in Hawaii to shoot an upcoming project. The 34-year-old pop star rocked a floral red swimsuit by Onia, which we'd like to add can be yours for $125, gold hoop earrings and a flower behind her hair for the tropical day in the sun.

Sporting platinum blonde beach waves and a perfectly bronzed complexion, the "California Gurls" songstress was spotted frolicking along the sand and posing for photographers.

Her Hawaiian getaway comes soon after she and future hubby Orlando Bloom attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's second wedding celebration in Wyoming. It's certainly been a jam-packed summer for Katy, who also made a cameo appearance in Taylor Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down" and is preparing to drop new music following the release of "Never Really Over."