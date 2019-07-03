Katy Perry Lets Her Inner ''California Girl'' Shine While on the Beach in Hawaii

Katy Perry, Summer Vacation, beach

SplashNews.com

Sun-kissed skin, so hot she'll melt your popsicle!

Katy Perry had fans doing a double take (for all the right reasons!) when she hit the beach in Hawaii to shoot an upcoming project. The 34-year-old pop star rocked a floral red swimsuit by Onia, which we'd like to add can be yours for $125, gold hoop earrings and a flower behind her hair for the tropical day in the sun. 

Sporting platinum blonde beach waves and a perfectly bronzed complexion, the "California Gurls" songstress was spotted frolicking along the sand and posing for photographers. 

Her Hawaiian getaway comes soon after she and future hubby Orlando Bloom attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's second wedding celebration in Wyoming. It's certainly been a jam-packed summer for Katy, who also made a cameo appearance in Taylor Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down" and is preparing to drop new music following the release of "Never Really Over."

Of course, Katy isn't the only star staying cool by the ocean. Check out how celebs like Matthew McConaugheyGina RodriguezBritney Spears and more getting their dose of Vitamin D this summer in our gallery below:

Kim Kardashian, Summer Vacation, beach

SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian

Ain't no vacation like a Kardashian vacation! The KKW Beauty founder takes in the sights and sounds of Costa Rica during a family getaway.

Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, Summer Vacation, beach

BACKGRID

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

The Dancing With the Stars duo snap a selfie on the beaches of France.

Gina Rodriguez, Summer Vacation, beach

BACKGRID

Gina Rodriguez

Hawaii is the destination of choice for this Jane the Virgin star, who strolls along the beach in a tie dye two-piece.

Katy Perry, Summer Vacation, beach **UNDER EMBARGO TIL 8:40am PT July 3 2019**

SplashNews.com

Katy Perry

Bombshell alert! The pop star has a Baywatch moment on the beaches of Hawaii.

Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, Summer Vacation, beach

Flightrisk / BACKGRID

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

Before officially tying the knot, the actor and his longtime love share an intimate moment while vacationing in Hawaii. 

Matthew McConaughey, Summer Vacation, beach

Papadakis Press/MEGA

Matthew McConaughey

Alright, alright, alright! The Oscar winner enjoys some R&R in Greece. 

Kourtney Kardashian

Backgrid

Kourtney Kardashian

The E! reality star is spotted taking a dip in Costa Rica. 

Karrueche Tran

RM / SplashNews.com

Karrueche Tran

Summer time and the living's easy, just ask the Claws actress.

Brittany Cartwright, Summer Vacation, beach

SplashNews.com

Brittany Cartwright

The Vanderpump Rules star rings in her nuptials to Jax Taylor with a beach bash in Miami.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

SplashNews.com

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

The singer and her beau enjoy alone time in Miami. 

BRB, booking our next getaway. 

