How Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are Building the "Best F--king Relationship Ever"

When Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich first laid eyes on each other, there was something special brewing amongst the pair.

Call it love at first sight or a spark in the air. Whatever the case may be, the America's Got Talent judge and NHL athlete knew this wasn't an ordinary relationship.

"We talked on the phone and FaceTime for two months before we physically met each other," Brooks recalled to E! News exclusively. "The first time we physically met was at the airport and so we had built a strong connection and friendship before even meeting and then when we physically met, it just exploded from there."

Fast-forward to today and this Hollywood couple is celebrating two years of marriage stronger than ever.

"I thought I had my life figured out and then Julianne walked into my life and completely changed it and I'm so grateful for that," Brooks shared with us while supporting his new iHeartRadio podcast How Men Think. "We say this: We want to have the best f--king relationship ever. That's what we say."