Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Welcome Son Kingston James

"It's official! We are now a family of 4!"

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega introduced the world to their new bundle of joy on Tuesday, July 2. Their second son, Kingston James, made his Instagram debut swaddled in a baby blanket while his mom, dad and brother Ocean posed for the camera.

Fans of the vloggers have been waiting in anxious anticipation to meet the little boy ever since Alexa and Carlos announced they were expecting their second child. "Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!!  Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures," they gushed on their Instagrams in January. 

The actors later discovered that they would be having yet another baby boy. The discovery and subsequent celebrations all took place aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise, where the ship's employees helped to set up the cutest gender reveal. Viewers were able to see the parents cut into a cake filled with blue, although their eldest son Ocean was more interested in eating than finding out the sex. 

Watch

Does Alexa PenaVega Have Baby Fever?

It's been five years since the Spy Kids actress and Big Time Rush singer wed in a romantic ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Then, just two years later, the newlyweds welcomed their first son, Ocean King PenaVega. 

And their relationship has only grown stronger since then. In 2017, the pair told E! News, "It's so cliché but you see this little thing that two people created and being able to see pieces of Carlos in Ocean… I fall in love with this baby and then it just makes my love for my husband even stronger."

Congratulations to the happy family!

