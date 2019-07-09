Run, Tom Hanks, Run! Celebrate the Legendary Star's Birthday By Reliving All of His Iconic Film Roles

There might not be any crying in baseball, but don't worry because you've always got a friend in me...and Tom Hanks!

The actor who yelled at the Rockford Peaches in A League of Their Own and made us all say, "howdy, howdy, howdy" in Woody's voice from Toy Story is celebrating his birthday today and we are here for him, and all of his movies.

Today, Hanks turns 63 years old and after four decades of being an actor he has earned the title of one of Hollywood's greatest stars and the man that everyone seems to want to be friends with...not just Buzz Lightyear.

The California native is a legend and icon and since he's the one celebrating a birthday we are going to shine an even brighter light on his success by going back through his best roles in film thus far.

Beginning in 1980, Hanks hit the ground running with his acting career and now he has more than 90 acting credits to his name in addition to producing, writing and directing accolades.