LOL! Why Is Natalie Halcro's Sister Stephanie Wearing Her "Magic Panties"?

Sisterhood of the traveling…cheetah print panties?

Yeah, Natalie Halcro probably didn't see that one coming either. But the facts are tough to ignore in this silly clip from Tuesday's new Relatively Nat & Liv, which finds our favorite transcontinental fashion designers at a tattoo shop in L.A. with a sizable chunk of their extended family.

As the series' titular duo explains at the new clip's start, not everyone is getting inked today. Nat, Olivia Pierson and Stephanie Halcro already have matching tattoos, and now the rest of their clan is following suit—"the moms" included! But while Sophia Pierson, Julia Pierson and Rhonda Halcro are under the gun, Stephanie redirects their attention to an earlier body art experience.

"Wait mom, how did you feel when I got my first tattoo?" she asks Rhonda, who very matter-of-factly informs her daughter that she "just didn't like [her] first tattoo."