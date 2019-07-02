Katharine McPhee Is Honeymooning "Two Yachts Over" From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 12:52 PM
Sing it with us now: It's a small world after all!
Just days after Katharine McPhee exchanged wedding vows with David Foster, the newlyweds continued the celebrations with a honeymoon in Southern Europe.
While the couple likely expected a few paparazzi run-ins, they probably weren't prepared to see another Hollywood duo celebrating a major milestone.
"To the pack of paps stalking me while I'm in the middle of the ocean in Europe—Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over," Katharine shared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Please focus on what truly matters."
We told you it was a small world!
As pop culture fans know, Joe and Sophie had a second wedding ceremony in France over the weekend.
GORC/GC Images; Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Guests including Maisie Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Diplo, Wilmer Valderrama, Kevin Jonas, Joe's groomer Marissa Machado and Joe's stylist Avo Yermagyan were on hand to witness the love.
"Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows," a source shared about their big day. "Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony."
And as fans wait for any and all official photos from the big day, one thing is clear: Both couples are loving their new relationship status as they kick off summer officially married.
While Joe and Sophie try to keep their honeymoon a bit more private, Katharine and David appear to be living their best lives.
"They will be enjoying more of Southern Italy and Capri in the next few days," a source recently shared with E! News. "It's the perfect, relaxed honeymoon for them and they are loving it."
Summer has never been better!
