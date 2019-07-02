So Who Should Be the Next Bachelor?

ABC

We've now seen Hannah let Mike go, and it was one of the more baffling moments of the season. Why oh why would you ever say goodbye to this smile, then hand a rose to the monster that is Luke P.? Mike has proven himself to be mature, kind, funny, sweet, and very, very good at speeches. See below:

"I'm kind of a hopeless romantic in a sense. Like I thought I'd only tell one woman I love her, and I meant it then. And when we broke up, it took me a long time to get over it. I mean, years. And so just know that I'm 31 years old, I've learned a lot of things in my life. I've been around the world, and I truly know who I am, and I know what I want. I'm really ready. I'm really, really ready. I can see myself getting down on one knee in a few weeks if I'm ever so lucky."

Then, this is what he tweeted after his exit aired:

"Jus saying, my future wife though...girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding"

It's beyond time for a black Bachelor, and Mike is, based on what we've seen so far, a perfect candidate.