John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Are Living Their Best Lives During Italy Vacation

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 11:45 AM

John Legend

Instagram

Wanna get away? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen may just give you the push you need.

Before the Fourth of July festivities officially kick off, the famous couple packed their bags and headed to Italy with their two children for a family getaway.

Luckily for us, the proud parents are documenting some of their travel highlights and let's just say we have some FOMO right about now.

Whether enjoying boat rides near Portofino or trying on sunglasses while sitting on dad's lap, Luna and Miles appear to be having a great time. And spoiler alert: John and Chrissy are loving life too.

"Back on vacation," Chrissy shared on Instagram Stories when getting her hair done by close friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin. "Never not working."

As the vacation continues, we're keeping tabs on the family's cutest moments on and off social media.

Take a look at some of the happy memories being made in our gallery below.

Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Riding in Style

All aboard the fun boat! Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna enjoy a sunny afternoon in Italy.  

John Legend

Instagram

YOLO

"My happy boy in Portofino," John Legend shared on Instagram as Miles smiled for the camera on a yacht. 

John Legend

Instagram

Say Cheese

It's daddy and daughter time in Italy as Luna tries on her parents' fabulous sunglasses. 

John Legend

Instagram

Dad's Best Friend

Hey Luna, can we borrow your fabulous shades when you get back home? 

Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Got Shades?

Summer is here and so are the fashionable sunglasses! With her yellow dress, Chrissy Teigen opts for a pair of Quay Australia sunnies. 

Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Glam Time

Hair and beauty routines don't stop when you're on vacation. Just ask Chrissy Teigen's close friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin.  

Have fun, you guys! 

