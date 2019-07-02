Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks Is Pregnant

There's a baby on the way for Danielle Brooks.

The Orange Is the New Black actress has a new role ahead: mom. "So elated to finally share this news with you all. I'm happily pregnant!" the 29-year-old Tony Award nominee shared in a Clearblue-sponsored Instagram post. While Brooks did not share the sex of the baby, she did note on social media she is 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

"When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning," she wrote online.