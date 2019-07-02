Chris Evans Loses His Marvelous Manners in Star-Studded Knives Out Trailer: "Eat S--t!"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 9:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Knives Out Trailer

Claire Folger © 2018 MRC II Distribution Company L.P. All rights reserved.

Lionsgate dropped its trailer for its new murder mystery Knives Out on Tuesday, and the cast is to die for.

The film attempts to uncover the truth behind the untimely death of the famous crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who is killed just after his 85th birthday. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is called in to help crack the case, and he questions everyone from Thrombey's "dysfunctional" family members to his loyal staff.

"I suspect foul play, and I've eliminated no suspects," Craig says in the preview.

Craig and Plummer aren't the only famous faces in the trailer. The "whodunit" also features Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome and Jaeden Martell

In addition, it's written and directed by Rian Johnson, who also did Looper, Brick and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

To get a sneak peek at the film, check out the trailer.

Watch

Chris Evans Reveals Why He's Single

The movie hits theaters Nov. 27, 2019.

We can't wait to see it in theaters.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chris Evans , Movies , Trailers , Daniel Craig , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp Lives! Season 4 Officially Happening With Summer 2020 Debut

Stranger Things, Season 3

Stranger Things Season 3: In the Mood for Romance and Monsters?

John Mayer, #BottleCapChallenge

Hollywood Takes on the #BottleCapChallenge: See Ellie Goulding, John Mayer and More

Danielle Brooks

Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks Is Pregnant

Brad Pitt, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Brad Pitt Thinks He's Aging Out of Hollywood: "It's a Younger Man's Game"

Beyonce, 2019 Wearable Art Gala, Instagram

Beyoncé and More Stars Come Face to Face With Their Lion King Characters

Brock Pierson, Relatively Nat & Liv 106

Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson's Brothers Take a Trip to the Botox Clinic With Least Likely Candidate Brock Pierson

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.