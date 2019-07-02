Prince Harry Delivers Moving Speech About Son Archie and Late Mom Princess Diana

Prince Harry is opening up about his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex—who welcomed his first child, son Archie Harrison, with wife Meghan Markle about two months ago—is speaking out about the impact his mom had on the world. While attending The Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit on Tuesday, the royal delivered a moving speech about his late mother and the role model he wants to be for his baby boy.

"I'm struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model," Harry said. "The person who may be sitting here today that doesn't realize that someone looks up to them, that – for that person – you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful."