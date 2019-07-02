Priyanka Chopra on Her Whirlwind Wedding, Life With Nick Jonas and Meghan Markle's "Calling"

A lot can happen in a year. Just ask Priyanka Chopra.

Less than 12 months ago, she was marrying Nick Jonas in her native India in one of the biggest weddings of the year, roughly just five months after the singer popped the question. While the couple's milestone weekend instantly grabbed the world's attention and spurred endless headlines, the bride and groom also eventually realized what an event it had become.

"We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on 1 December. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's get it.' And suddenly we were like, 'Ohhh god,'" Chopra recalled to Elle UK. "It was very extravagant. Hopefully, you just do it once. So it's fine."