From Perfect Strangers to Family Matters, These TGIF Shows Might Get Revivals

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 7:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TGIF Reunion, Boy Meets World, Perfect Strangers, Family Matters

ABC

Move over Tanners, the Winslow family—or Balki and Larry—could be the latest classic sitcom family making a comeback.

According to a Deadline report, WarnerMedia is keen on replicating the success Netflix had with Fuller House and rebooting/reviving a classic sitcom from the TGIF days of yore for the upcoming streaming service. Deadline says Warner-produced shows Step by Step, Perfect Strangers, Family Matters and Hangin' With Mr. Cooper are being eyeballed.

The report stressed all talks are exploratory, but sitcom revivals/continuations have proved to be successful. In addition to Fuller House, which is going into its fifth and final season on Netflix, Roseanne returned to record ratings before losing Roseanne Barr and becoming The Conners, which is going into its second season on ABC in the 2019-2020 TV season. Will & Grace will enter its third revival season on NBC this season.

Watch

Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin Talk Fuller House Ending

Meanwhile, Boy Meets World produced a three-season Disney Channel spinoff, Girl Meets World, years after its run ended on ABC. Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel reprised their Boy roles for Girl.

Step by Step lasted seven seasons and starred Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers as the newly-married parents of a blended family. Perfect Strangers starred Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker as distant cousins. It ran for eight seasons and produced Family Matters as a spinoff. Family Matters ran for nine seasons and followed the Winslow family and their annoying neighbor Steve Urkel. Reginald VelJohnson, Jaleel White and Jo Marie Payton starred. White is set to reprise the role of Urkel in an upcoming episode of the new Scooby Doo animated series. Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, which followed a high school physical education teacher, starred Mark Curry, Holly Robinson Peete and Raven-Symoné.

Several stars from TGIF past, including Pinchot and Linn-Baker, reunited to promote ABC's new comedies.

Which potential revival/reboot do you want to see? Vote in the poll below!

TGIF Revival Poll
Which classic TGIF show do you want to see return?
36.4%
29.3%
33.3%
1.0%

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Nostalgia

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Admits "I F--ked in a Windmill"...Twice!

The Hills: New Beginnings, Justin Bobby

Justin Bobby Might Be the Secret Star of The Hills: New Beginnings

The Bachelorette

That Was a Really Rough Episode of The Bachelorette

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Twist?! Why Was Paul's Application for Citizenship Denied?

"Stranger Things" Season 3 Premiere: Strange Uber Rides & More

Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson Breaks Silence Over Sexually Explicit Harry Styles Scene on HBO's Euphoria

Scream, VH1

Scream: Resurrection Trailer Introduces a Very Creepy Version of The Breakfast Club

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.