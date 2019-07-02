Khloe Kardashian Talks Post-Baby Weight Loss Struggles After Reaching 203 Pounds While Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian is getting real about her post-baby body.

In this clip from this Sunday's season three premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the Good American mogul sits down with mom Kris Jenner to talk life after giving birth. As the 35-year-old Kardashian "spent so many years getting in the best shape" before getting pregnant, the famed momager makes sure to ask how her daughter is feeling.

"Well, I gained 40 pounds during my pregnancy. And I was 203 pounds when I delivered, which blows my mind," True Thompson's mom reflects. "And you think, 'Oh you're gonna have a baby and all of it's gonna come out.' And then you leave the hospital and you're like, 'What is going on? Why do I still have all this weight?'"

This admission resonates deeply with Jenner, who recalls her own weight loss struggle following the birth of oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian.