Karlie Kloss Cut Ties With Victoria's Secret After Realizing She's a ''Feminist''

Karlie Kloss is standing by her feminist ideals.

For years, people have associated the model with the risqué photos pasted across Victoria's Secret advertisements. However, the 26-year-old suddenly decided to stop posing in scantily-clad lingerie in 2015.

At the time, she made no statement explaining her decision, but now the Project Runway host is revealing what inspired her to walk away from the popular lingerie company. She tells Vogue, "The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria's Secret was I didn't feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful."

Moreover, Karlie was in the midst of studying feminist theory at New York University, and was starting to put the lessons she learned into action.