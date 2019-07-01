Scream: Resurrection Trailer Introduces a Very Creepy Version of The Breakfast Club

Scream the TV show has gotten a bit of a makeover, and it looks amazing.

The revamped series is returning for a six-episode, three-night event on Monday, July 8, and VH1 just released a brand new trailer and sneak peek of the season, featuring Ghostface in all his glory, on TV for the first time ever.

The infamous mask is back, along with the original voice of Roger L. Jackson, and this time he's torturing a new set of teens. The cast includes RJ Cyler, CJ Wallace, Keke Palmer, Jessica Shula, Tyler Posey, Giorgia Whigham, Giullian Yao Gioiello, Tyga, and Mary J. Blige. Paris Jackson also makes a cameo, which you can watch below!

The new trailer introduces us to Deion Elliot (Cyler), a local football star with a tragic past and a history of seeing ghosts. As he explains in the trailer, he once had a twin brother, but the brother didn't survive a night out on Halloween when they were kids. And now Ghostface is here to emotionally and physically torture him about it!