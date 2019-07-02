Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Shares Her Dorm Room Essentials

Michael Simon
by Jillian Punwar | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 3:30 AM
Michael Simon
Going to college can be scary, and decorating your dorm room the size of a shoe box can be even scarier.
Luckily for us, Ava Philippe's partnership with Amazon gives college students various trendy yet affordable options to make your dorm Pinterest ready.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe's daughter has picked some of her favorite items to be featured on Amazon's "Off to College" collection prior to starting her sophomore year at UC Berkeley.
"Because the moving process at my university happens so quickly, I only had a few days to get moved in and settled," Ava said in a release. "I was able to purchase all of my dorm and school essentials from Amazon's Off to College storefront and get it delivered fast with my Prime Student membership."
If you are an Amazon Prime member, the items you choose will be delivered straight to your doorstep for no additional fee. And from shower caddies to soft bedding, this collection truly has everything a college student could need.
Take a look at some of our favorite items from Ava's partnership with Amazon in our gallery below.
Nothing is better than getting into your bed after a long day of classes, especially with a comforter as soft as this.
Who knew laundry could be an accessory? This laundry hamper will be a perfect asset to any bedroom.
Missing your furry friend or loved ones? Keep them close with this decorative picture frame.
Get comfy after class in this super soft bathrobe that will make you never want to get dressed.
Let your dorm be a place of relaxation after days of stress with this scented diffuser, which comes in over 20 different scents.
Make life a little bit easier by getting this printer for your dorm room, making late night assignments a breeze.
This just made shared showers SO much easier. Get organized with this trendy shower caddy.
Give your bed a pop of color with this decorative pillow, which comes in colors such as yellow and light pink.
This rug is sure to be the eye-catching aspect of any room, which comes in a light pink and grey.
Keep the small things hidden but handy in this unique multi-colored storage box.
Make your bed extra comfy with this form-fitting mattress topper.
This fluffy chair is just what you need to make your dorm stand out. Add this piece to your bedroom to give it a little bit of personality.
Keep your bathroom colorful with these soft bath towels.
This is a must-have in any dorm room. With little space, this rolling storage cart fits underneath your bed and taken out easily.
This vanity mirror is a must-have if you are a makeup fan. This will make it a thousand times easier to apply makeup without having to worry about taking up the shared mirror.
Big thanks to Ava for making today's freshmen class' dorms trendier than ours ever were.
