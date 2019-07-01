Venus Williams Reacts to Stunning Wimbledon Loss as 15-Year-Old Coco Gauff Praises Her ''Idol''

Venus Williams is reacting to her shocking loss in the first round at Wimbledon.

Following the match in which she lost to Cori "Coco" Gauff, the five-time Wimbledon champ sat down to speak with the press about her recent game. To start things off, one journalist asked Venus if it was any "consolation" to be beaten by a 15-year-old who has the potential to follow in Venus' footsteps and become a multi-champion.

"I never thought of that," the 39-year-old somberly replied.

While most of the star's responses were short and to the point, she did provide some insight on how she felt she performed on the court. Venus explained, "Yeah she played so well… I actually didn't play well, so it was a contrast of both sides."

In regards to Coco herself, the teenager is thanking Venus for inspiring her to reach for her goals.