Spider-Man's Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland Go All Out for Surprise Visit at Children's Hospital

Not all heroes wear capes... unless your name is Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home cast made an exciting and special visit to the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 27. In fact, the Spider-Man cast surprised patients and their families after they watched an advanced screening of the highly-anticipated sequel. The film screening was followed by a Q&A.

"We wanted them to be the first people to here on the West Coast to see it," the English actor shared in the CHLA video, which was shared on social media and its blog. "This is going to be really fun."

What's more? The 23-year-old star donned his famous red, black and blue superhero suit while the 38-year-old actor rocked his Mysterio costume. There, Tom really got into character and performed a few Spidey stunts in front of the kids and their families.