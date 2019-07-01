Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Sit Front Row at Dior's Star-Studded Fashion Show

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Oh là là!
Christian Dior showcased its Fall-Winter 2019-2020 Haute Couture collection in Paris on Monday, and several stars came out to view all the high-end looks.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were just two of the celebrities in attendance. The Quantico actress wore an emerald green dress that was cinched at the waist with a black belt. Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers band member donned a black jacket with a bright blue floral design. The appearance came just days after the two attended the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Provence. So, they have certainly been busy!
The husband and wife duo sat front row with several other A-listers, including Gal Gadot, Shailene Woodley and Elisabeth Moss. Still, these weren't the only celebs in attendance. Olivia Palermo was also there along with Jenna Coleman, Maya Thurman and Coco Rocha. Of course, it wouldn't be Fashion Week without Anna Wintour, who attended the show, as well.
To see the celebrities' looks, check out the gallery.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
After attending Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding in Provence, the couple heads to Paris for Dior's Haute Couture collection.
Shailene Woodley
The Big Little Lies actress attends the show in a chic coatdress.
Gal Gadot
We wouldn't expect Wonder Woman to serve anything less than super fashion.
Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid's Tale star ties up her semi-sheer ensemble with a chic bow.
Anna Wintour
It isn't Fashion Week without Vogue's editor-in-chief.
Coco Rocha
The model dons a cropped, white button-up shirt and pairs it with an intricately designed skirt.
Maya Hawke
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter is a vision in white at the Fashion Week show.
Olivia Palermo
The celeb rocks a patterned jacket and matching skirt.
Jenna Coleman
The Victoria actress accessorizes her look with a big, bold belt and a colorful purse.
Considering the Haute Couture shows in Paris are just getting started, fans can expect to see even more stars slaying the fashion game as the week continues.