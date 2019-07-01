Inside Selena Gomez's "Relaxing" Vacation in Mexico

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 12:21 PM
Selena Gomez enjoyed a tropical getaway with loved ones over the weekend.
The "Wolves" singer spent four days at the Four Seasons in Punta Mita, Mexico, for her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's bachelorette party. During the "mellow" weekend, Gomez was spotted having fun on the beach with family and friends.
"The group spent a lot of time at the beach and pool and went on a few excursions outside of the property too," a source tells E! News. "One day they rented ATVs and rode through the jungle and to the top of a mountain. They had the best time and all rode in a single file line to the top where they posed for photos."
"They did a lot of relaxing at the beach where they had daybeds set up and lunch served," the insider continues. "All the girls sat around chatting and having fun. In the afternoon they took out stand up paddleboards from the beach shack and Selena paddled around the bay with no problem. She started off on her knees but quickly stood up and was good at it."
The source adds that the girls "talked out on the water and shared some laughs."
Gomez's pal and KRAHS swimwear founder Theresa Mingus shared a photo of the singer and the bride-to-be lounging on a daybed during their trip.
"my fam is getting married," Mingus captioned the post.
In another stunning snap on the KRAHS Instagram, Gomez can be seen donning a red swimsuit in the water.
"One day they took a day trip to the village of Sayulita about 20 minutes away," the source shares with E! News. "They went shopping for fruit and local goods at the stands. They looked at hats, hand bags and little pieces of pottery. They all shopped together and made small purchases to take home. Selena bought big cups of fruit for all of her friends. She was very friendly and posed for photos with fans. She was strolling through the streets looking relaxed with her friends."
According to the insider, after a "great weekend of girl time together" the group "headed back to LA on Sunday."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?