She's Back! Jamie Lynn Spears Joins Netflix's Sweet Magnolias

More than 10 years after her last acting gig, Jamie Lynn Spears is ready for her close-up once again. The Zoey 101 star—and kid sister to Britney Spears—has joined the cast of the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias. The streamer confirmed the news in a tweet.

In the show based on Sherryl Woods' book series, Spears will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young woman who sets out to build a new life for herself following a series of not so great choices. This is Spears' first acting job since the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 ended in 2008. Her other TV credits include Miss Guided, Just Jordan and All That.