Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Where Halsey, Justin Bieber and More Celebs Stand

Celebs are speaking out amid Taylor Swift's battle to obtain her album collection.

In case you missed it, the Grammy winner took to Tumblr on Sunday to react to the news that Scooter Braun (manager of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato) had made a deal to acquire Big Machine Records, the label under which Swift released her first six award-winning albums. In her heartfelt post, Swift said she felt "sad and grossed out" by the move.

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," Swift explained. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."