Danielle Fishel Welcomes "Miracle" Baby Boy After Early Delivery: "We Feel Helpless"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TBS
Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp's baby boy has arrived and the couple is facing the most trying time of their lives.
The actress and her husband welcomed their first child together on June 24, a month early. On Monday, the new mom announced her son Adler Lawrence Karp's arrival when she shared a photo of his nursery and the newborn in the hospital while explaining the complications they faced with his birth.
"One week ago today, on 6/24 at 4:52am, Adler Lawrence Karp made his entrance into the world, 4 weeks early. My water broke on 6/20, one day before my work week directing at Raven's Home ended and my maternity leave began. I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old. Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier - and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget," the actress wrote in an Instagram caption.
"We still don't have Adler home with us because the deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out. This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp's lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways. Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows. We feel helpess and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our 'birth plan,' unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life."
The couple requested space as they handle their son's hospitalization before Fishel noted, "I can't wait to share more details about him with you (he hates having a poopy diaper for even 1 minute, he loves bath time, he has the cutest sneezes I've ever heard) and sing the praises of his NICU care team but I prefer to do that when Adler is in this crib in his nursery at home on a still unknown future date."
New dad Jensen also spoke of their son's birth online, calling him their "miracle."
"Here is Adler Lawrence Karp. Our miracle. He was born a month early on June 24th at 4:52 AM, days after he surprised us with not only an early birth, but with a shocking ultrasound that has since taken over lives. Despite months of clean bills of health, at the last minute, he developed unexplained fluid in both of his lung cavities. Our ensuing rollercoaster ride of emotion, terror, vulnerability and unadulterated sadness has been one we did not expect. Adler is currently in the care of incredible, thoughtful and outlandishly skilled nurses and doctors, yet we're still in so much pain not being able to bring him home," the writer and comedian explained.
"Adler is already the center of my universe. He's adorable. He has so much hair. It's ridiculous. He looks like if Nosferatu was a newscaster. Or a Goth Marv Albert. And he's fighting so hard every single day. I KNOW he'll be out soon, kissing me back, ruining our lives, ready to board our ark."
Fishel and Karp rang in 2019 with the big reveal that they were expecting their first child. On Jan. 2, the Boy Meets World star posted a picture on Instagram with three pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers—two pairs of adult shoes and one pair of toddler sneakers.
"I'm eating for two. I'm napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping)," she wrote. "I'm nesting. I'm reading books. I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident."
Fishel added on a more vulnerable note, "I feel inadequate. I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait. #BabyKarp2019"
The Masked Singer writer said in a post of his own, "GUYS. We're having a baby boy. Couldn't be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel."
Fishel and Karp's baby already had a huge set of unofficial family members before he was born. In May, Fishel reunited with some of her Boy Meets World stars at the Dallas Fan Expo, including on-camera hubby Ben Savage a.k.a. Cory Matthews, Cory's big brother Eric Matthews (Will Friedle) and Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong). They all posed for a funny photo together where Fishel cradled her growing baby bump while the three men placed their hands on their stomachs. Even Mr. Feeny (William Daniels) was there!
At the end of April, the 38-year-old had a gorgeous maternity photo shoot with her husband as they got ready to welcome their little boy. Karp wore a white shirt and black pants and Fishel went with a floral and polka dot dress. They posed for photos together on a sunny verdant hillside in Los Angeles.
Fishel and Karp tied the knot in November in a beautiful ceremony in L.A. Karp captioned wedding photos on Instagram, "Today I married my soulmate. We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life."
Congratulations to the new mom and dad and wishing baby Adler a speedy recovery!