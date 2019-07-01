Danielle Fishel Welcomes "Miracle" Baby Boy After Early Delivery: "We Feel Helpless"

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp's baby boy has arrived and the couple is facing the most trying time of their lives.

The actress and her husband welcomed their first child together on June 24, a month early. On Monday, the new mom announced her son Adler Lawrence Karp's arrival when she shared a photo of his nursery and the newborn in the hospital while explaining the complications they faced with his birth.

"One week ago today, on 6/24 at 4:52am, Adler Lawrence Karp made his entrance into the world, 4 weeks early. My water broke on 6/20, one day before my work week directing at Raven's Home ended and my maternity leave began. I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old. Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier - and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget," the actress wrote in an Instagram caption.