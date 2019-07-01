Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral Trailer Is Here to Satisfy Your Rom-Com Itch

Are you ready for romance? The first trailer for Four Weddings and a Funeral, Mindy Kaling's new anthology series based on the movie of the same name, is here and it's got Kaling's fingerprints all over it.

The series, which stars Game of Thrones veteran Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Zoe Boyle, Harish Patel, Nikesh Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Brandon Mychael Smith, follows Maya (Emmanuel), a communications director for a senatorial campaign, who receives a wedding invite from her college classmate in London.