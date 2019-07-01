Why Fans Thinks Taylor Swift Just Confirmed Those Rumors About Justin Bieber Cheating on Selena Gomez

Soon, several of Swift's fans started calling out Bieber on social media, and one post, in particular, drew a lot of attention.

"'We haven't gotten to communicate our differences.' You cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea??? F--k outta here," one Tumblr user posted, citing a line from Bieber's post and referring to Kanye West's "Famous" video.

Later, the Tumblr user posted a screen shot of Swift liking the post.

"Oh she's MAD mad," the social media user captioned the post.

As Elle first noted, many assumed the "best friend" cited in the post was Selena Gomez, whom Bieber dated on and off again for years before marrying Hailey Bieber. Several fans also interpreted Swift's like to be cheating rumor confirmation.

This wasn't the first time these types of accusations have come forth.

"We were working out how to be in a relationship, how to be ourselves, who we were, in the middle of having people judge our relationship through the media. I think that really messed my head up too," Bieber told i-D about the relationship in a previous interview, later adding. "Because then, it's like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind. You're on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you're just getting yourself into trouble."

Accusations were also made during a heated social media exchange between the two exes back in 2016.